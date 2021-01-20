Police searching for Wilkes-Barre man, missing for three years

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police continue to look for a Wilkes-Barre man, named Adam Machinsky, who hasn’t contacted his family since January 2018.

The white male is currently 33 years old and is blind in his right eye. He may or may not be wearing glasses.

Police ask that if you know any information on the man’s whereabouts, call Det. Tom Harding (570)208-4224 or you can message the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s Facebook page.