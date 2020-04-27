Police searching for suspects in Nanticoke laundromat theft

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Nanticoke City Police Department is searching for two suspects in a theft of laundry that occurred on Friday at E-Z Laundromat on 169 South Market Street between 9:15 PM and 9:30 PM.







Police say laundry items were left in the clothes dryer by the victim and when the victim returned, the items, including work uniforms and children’s clothing, were gone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer Michael Derwin at 570-735-2200 ext. 207 or the Luzerne County 911 non-emergency number at 570-819-4916.