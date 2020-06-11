Police searching for shooting suspects in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Williamsport police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting on Wednesday.

Police were called to a report of gunshots on Newberry street just after 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they discovered evidence on the scene indicating there were shots fired.

They also warn the community to be on the lookout for two men in a white Chrysler 200 with damage to the rear passenger side.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

“We’re doing anything and everything humanly possible but as always we need the help of the public, we need the help of our citizens to come forward to lend a hand,” said Lt. Frederick Miller, Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police.