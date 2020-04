SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that took place Saturday on Cornell Street in Scranton.

The shooting happened in the city’s West Side on Saturday afternoon.

Police have identified the suspect as Sakirn Oluwafemi. He is at-large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Scranton Police Department asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the department’s social media pages, dial 911 or call 570-348-4134.