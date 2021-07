TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Police are trying to track down a suspected thief in Lackawanna County.

Taylor Police want you to take a look at a store surveillance photo. They say this man is a person of interest in the theft of a wallet from a vehicle in the borough.

He’s suspected of using stolen credit and debit cards from the wallet to make purchases at a Best Buy. If you recognize this man, call Taylor Police or 911.