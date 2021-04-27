Police searching for people they say shot windows of a Wilkes-Barre business

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say they are looking for two males who shot the windows out of a Wilkes-Barre business over the weekend.

The shooting suspects are pictured below.

If anyone has any information on the suspects, they ask you contact Officer Cope at (570) 208-6773 or you can message their Facebook page.

