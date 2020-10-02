Police searching for missing children out of Berks County

BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania State Police Facebook page, there is a missing endangered person advisory out of Berks County.

The Mohnton Boro Police Department is searching for 4-year-old Mya Rollman and 3-year-old Nathan Rollman. Mya is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 36 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and flower leggings. Nathan is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 36 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Photo Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police Facebook page.

Both were last seen with 29-year-old Zachary Rollman, who was driving a 2016 black Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with the PA registration ZNF 0964.

The children may be at special risk of harm or injury. If seen, you are urged to contact 911 immediately.