Police searching for man wanted in connection with aggravated assault

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in Luzerne County.

Anthony Gambirazio is accused of robbing and shooting a man. Hazleton Police say he and another unidentified male shot a man in the arm and robbed him. They also say he beat and pistol whipped the victim.

If you have information on where Gambirazio could be, please contact Hazleton City Police or call 911. Police also say a witness stated that the other male is Gambirazio’s brother.

Any information on his identification is requested as well.