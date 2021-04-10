Police searching for man after Williamsport armed robbery

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Williamsport Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Jersey Mike’s Restaurant Friday evening.

According to police, it happened just before 6 p.m. at the location on 201 Basin Street. A preliminary investigation revealed the man came into the restaurant, brandished a gun and robbed the business of cash.

Police say the male then fled on foot. He was wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and an orange and white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police Patrol Division 570-327-7624.