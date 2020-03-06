Closings & Delays
Police searching for man after fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More details are emerging about a shooting in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

We now know the suspect police are searching for. Shots were fired just before 8 p.m. on Schuler Street Wednesday. Police are looking for Jeremy John Gittens.

Police say the 35-year-old shot Ryan McGovern and Susan Sarin. Officers say McGovern died shortly after in the hospital and we are told Sarin suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Gittens faces charges including homicide and aggravated assault.

Police do not believe this was a random act. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Police or call 911.

