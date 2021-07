CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A manhunt is underway after a bank robbery in Lackawanna County.

It happened shortly before noon Saturday at PS Bank in Clarks Summit. Police say the robber had a weapon when he held up the bank at Summit Square along Old Lackawanna Trail Road.





Clarks Summit Police say the robber fled in a dark-colored Chevy Avalanche. Anyone with information should call Clarks Summit Police or 911.