Police searching for individuals that broke and stole bat from Little League statue

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Police Department is searching for a group of individuals that stole and broke the bat off of a Little League statue.

According to police, on October 22nd around 12:49 a.m. a group was seen walking towards the Little League statue.

Officials stated one man dressed in a blue cap, long-sleeved blue shirt, and blue shorts forcefully kicked and pulled the bat from the statue before placing it onto the ground.

Williamsport Police Department

Williamsport Police Department

Police then say around 2 a.m. a male and female observed the broken bat on the ground. The female picked up the bat, took photos, and left the area with the broken bat from the statue.

Williamsport Police Department

Williamsport Police Department

The Williamsport Bureau of Police is looking to question both the male individual who damaged the statue and the female who left the area with the broken bat from the statue.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals please contact PO Andrew Stevens at 570-327-7560 ext. 7612 or email at astevens@cityofwilliamsport.org.