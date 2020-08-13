Police searching for driver who hit an 11-year-old in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a driver struck an 11-year-old boy in Kingston Thursday afternoon, and police are looking to identify the person responsible.

Kingston police say the boy was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. It happened on the corner of Thomas Avenue and Division Street.

Police tell Eyewitness News, the boy reported that the driver did stop to see if he was okay and then left. However, when the boy tried to walk away, he fell down.

The driver was in a black pick up truck. Police are checking surveillance footage from nearby businesses.