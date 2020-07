BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There is a heavy police presence on Main Street and West Lackawanna Avenue in Blakely.





Police tell us a man stole a vehicle from the Kwik-N-Ezy Car Wash on Main Street in Peckville. They say the man ditched the car and fled on foot.

Police are searching the surrounding area for a suspect with canine units. They have not yet found the suspect.

Eyewitness News will update this story as the details are released.