(WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Monroe County are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Stroud Area Regional Police say a man walked into the NBT Bank on Brown Street in East Stroudsburg around 9:45 Tuesday morning and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and he ran up the street.

Police say he did not show a weapon and no one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police.