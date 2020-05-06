Police search for missing man in Schuylkill County

UPDATE: Tyler Zimerofsky has been found safe by police. Police say he left Schuylkill County on May 1 and was located on May 5 in another area of the state.

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – First responders are searching for a missing Schuylkill County man.

22 year-old Tyler Zimerofsky from Pottsville was reported missing on Sunday.

His car was found parked near the Hegins Exit in Schuylkill County. Dive teams searched a small, nearby testing pit on Monday.

Anyone with information on Tyler’s whereabouts should contact Pottsville Police.