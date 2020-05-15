Police: Scranton man provided man with drugs

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing felony charges after police say he provided drugs to a Springbrook Township man which were the cause of his death.

According Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore, police began an investigation into the heroin/fentanyl overdose death of Thomas Osborne of Springbrook Township in March 2020. Toxicology results for Osborne indicated morphine and fentanyl were the cause of his death.

After collecting electronic and physical evidence, as well as through interviews, police determined Justin Morgan had recent contact with Osborne. Morgan admitted to placing four bags of heroin/fentanyl in a mailbox for Osborne in March 2020.

Morgan indicated he received $29 as payment for the drugs which caused Osborne’s death. Morgan is facing charges of drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Morgan is in Lackwanna County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.