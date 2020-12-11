Police say missing Bloomsburg woman’s disappearance ‘suspicious’

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bloomsburg Police are continuing their search for a missing woman whom they now believe is missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

26-year-old Erica Shultz hasn’t been seen or heard from in almost a week. She is 5’4″, 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Schultz was last seen in the area of the 400 block of Railroad Street in Bloomsburg on December 4.

Police believe she may be at risk or harm or injury, and have now deemed the circumstances “suspicious.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomsburg Police at 570-784-6300. They also have a page set up for tips and info on the Crimewatch website.

