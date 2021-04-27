Police say man hid in ex-girlfriend’s closet, attacked current boyfriend

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Brian Jones, 29 of Carbondale, was arrested after police say he jumped out of a closet at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, grabbed her current boyfriend by the throat and threw him into a wall.

Officers responded to a domestic incident at Westgate Drive in Carbondale on Friday.

When on scene, the assault victim told police he broke free from Jones and called for help outside. He said while on the phone, he saw Jones leave the scene and head towards the woods.

Jones’s ex-girlfriend told police that she told Jones not to be at the apartment when they got home, and told the office manager she didn’t want him back on the property.

Approximately an hour after the incident, Jones called police to tell them his side of the story.

Police say that Jones told them he had been invited back to the apartment and was there to take pictures of the place to show the office how his ex-girlfriend “keeps a house,” before he was jumped by the boyfriend. Jones said he acted in self-defense and shoved him away.

Jones agreed to come to police headquarters to give his side of the story, where police took him into custody. He is facing simple assault, strangulation and harassment charges.