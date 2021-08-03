Police say Kingston man charged after putting gun to woman’s head while sleeping

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Kingston man has been arrested after police say he put a gun to a woman’s head while she was sleeping.

According to the criminal complaint, 44-year-old Samuel Baez was yelling at a woman who was with him when she left and called her mother. She started walking to her mother’s house in Edwardsville when she received a call from her.

Police say Baez showed up to the mother’s house and woke her up by standing over her with a gun above her head yelling, “Where is your daughter?” He told the mother to call her daughter to get her there or he would shoot her.

The daughter then called 911, the complaint says.

Police say they showed up to the residence where they say they heard yelling and saw Baez holding a gun. An officer yelled to Baez and he put the gun into a wooden box. The officer then asked him to come outside and put his hands behind his back because he was being arrested.

The complaint states that Baez came outside, but was “very combative” towards the officer. The male then started to fight the officer and resist arrest. Police were able to place him in handcuffs and place him into the police vehicle.

Police say they asked Baez for his name to which he replied, “(Explicitive)… I am not giving no pig any information.” Police went back into the home and were able to retrieve the firearm.

In transport, police say Baez repeatedly hit his head against the plastic barrier between the back and front seats until his head started bleeding. After they arrived at the police station, officers placed Baez into a holding cell where he continued to bang his head on the walls.

Baez was transported to the hospital, where he yelled and fought with hospital personnel and refused treatment, the complaint says. He was then transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Baez has been charged with criminal trespass, aggravated assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, kidnap to inflict terror, resisting arrest, burglary and other assault charges.