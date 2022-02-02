Police respond to two crime scenes in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a busy night Wednesday for police in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Officers responded to two crime scenes less than two miles apart. One was a home on Hill Street. The other was Chacko’s Bowling Alley. Police tape is still set up in the parking lot as they continue to collect evidence. Not much is known at the moment but police were called to a home on the 100 block of Hill Street after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

City and Township Police also responded to the bowling alley on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard along with state police. There were shell casings in the parking lot and a witness told Eyewitness News they heard and saw people arguing followed by gunshots.

Officials on scene say at least two people pulled guns out and shot at each other. Multiple cars in the Chacko’s parking lot were struck and one person was taken to the hospital.

It’s not known yet if these scenes are connected. We will keep you updated with the latest on future editions of Eyewitness News.