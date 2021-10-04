Police respond to swatting incident in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to a home in Lackawanna County after reports of a woman being shot with an AR rifle.

The Clarks Summit Police Department, along with EMS workers, arrived at the home in the 100 block of High Street. Other departments were also called, including the Lackawanna County SWAT team. After surrounding the home, police learned everyone in the house was safe and the call was a case of swatting.

“It consumes a lot of our resources when you do that. It consumes a lot of our financial resources. But also, people have to get up and come in here and if there was another real call, it would have diverted that from the real call,” Police Chief Chris Yarns said.

This swatting incident is under investigation. The person responsible is facing several charges.