WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Police responded to several reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Carey Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened Sunday night at approximately 9 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they found several shell casings along the roadway. They also found two vehicles and a house damaged from gunshots.

Police say there are no reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you informed as we learn more.