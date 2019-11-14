Breaking News
Live News Conference on California School Shooting

Police Respond to School Shooting in Santa Clarita California

(WBRE/WYOU-TV)   Police in Southern California say multiple students were shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, CA.

NBC is reporting the shooter is now dead.

Several people are hurt.  According to News Reports from the area, the shooting happened before classes started around 8 a.m.

The L.A. Sheriff’s department said they believe the gunman is a student at the school.

Several schools in the area in lockdown.

Check back here for updates. You can watch a live stream of a news conference here.

(Information from CNN. CBS and NBC)

