Police respond to reported attack at GIANT Supermarket in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Scranton Police responded to a reported attack at the GIANT market in the city’s Green Ridge section.

As Eyewitness News arrived, one victim was seen getting into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital. One entrance and a section of the market was closed off but the store remained open.





As police were investigating the scene, they were dispatched to the 1400 block of Sanderson Avenue. Two suspects were taken in to custody, one male and one female.

Eyewitness News spoke with a neighbor who saw the arrest who says things like this just don’t happen on this block.

“I was sitting on my couch and I seen the cars coming and the police come in with the lights on I was like wow! And then they stopped so I came out and I heard them with their guns drawn you know, put your hands up!” the neighbor said. “I’ve been here for 4 years this is the second episode that I’ve seen. The first year a home invasion which was a few doors down, but no normally this is a quiet neighborhood.”

Police have not confirmed whether or not the incident at GIANT and the two arrests are related. No word on yet the condition of the victim.