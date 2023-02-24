WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a robbery where shots were fired in the parking lot of the Wyoming Valley Mall Friday afternoon.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers responded to the Wyoming Valley Mall around 12:30 p.m. for a jewelry theft inside the mall.

Investigators state the suspect began to flee in a Cadillac and shots were fired in the parking lot. One person is being questioned regarding the shooting.

According to police chief Will Clark, they are unsure if the suspect was hit by a bullet or if the car was struck.

Wilkes-Barre Township police note the public concerns of an active shooter are false.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.