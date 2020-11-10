Man surrenders after standoff in Northampton County

EAST BANGOR, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man has surrendered after a standoff in Northampton County.

The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and Pennsylvania State Police Belfast responded to the scene on South Broad Street in the East Bangor Borough where police say a man had barricaded himself in his apartment.

Fire police had the road blocked off about a mile from the scene and state police asked people to avoid the area. Those nearby were asked to stay inside and away from windows.





The man surrendered to police just before 5 p.m. and officials have since cleared the scene.