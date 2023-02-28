LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple police units are at the scene of an active standoff with a man barricaded with a gun in Luzerne Borough Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Kingston police confirm with Eyewitness News that they are involved in a standoff situation in the 700 block of Miller Street in Luzerne Borough.

PSP is assisting the PA Office of the Attorney General, Luzerne County Drug Task Force, to serve a search warrant on a residence. The public is advised to avoid the area of Miller Street and Kelly Streets until advised otherwise.

Information is limited at the time. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.