Police respond to apparent armed robbery at Scranton hospital

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday night, police responded to an apparent armed robbery at a Scranton hospital.

The Lackawanna County Communication Center confirmed with Eyewitness News they dispatched officers to Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton around 8:30 for a reported armed robbery.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene but it had already cleared. No word yet if anyone was hurt.

Scranton Police tell Eyewitness News they will release more information Thursday.