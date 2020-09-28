Police release body camera video from fatal shooting of Wilkes-Barre man

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Disturbing body camera video of a Wilkes-Barre man shot and killed by police in New Jersey was released by authorities. The shooting happened in August. Now a major investigation is underway.

The police body camera video is from the fatal shooting of Amir Johnson, who once lived in Wilkes-Barre. The video shows an officer tried to subdue the man with a taser, but the weapon wouldn’t work.

Some of the video may be disturbing.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office released the body camera video of the deadly police shooting in Ventnor, a city in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

The footage shows the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Johnson on August 6th, 2020. Authorities say his last known residence was in Wilkes-Barre.

Eyewitness News tracked down that home on Monday, where we found Joe Drevenak, who is still piecing together the incident, nearly two months later.

“Shocked yeah. Because he is my grandson’s father,” Drevenak said.

Drevenak tells Eyewitness News Johnson lived in his home about five years ago. He dated his daughter and had a child with her. Authorities came to his home looking for information.

“A little while ago they came here looking for my daughter. She said he didn’t live here no more,” Drevenak said.

Drevenak didn’t have anything bad to say about Johnson.

“He was alright. I never had a problem with him,” Drevenak said.

Officers say they repeatedly asked Johnson to drop a broken bottle, but instead Johnson approached officers.

In the video you can hear an officer attempting to use a taser on Johnson. Seconds later Johnson was seen running toward another group of officers and they fired at him.

He died later at a nearby hospital. Drevenak said he doesn’t believe he deserved to be killed.

Investigators say they met Friday with Johnson’s relatives to review the video from police body cameras.

Johnson’s family could not be reached for comment. It will be up to a grand jury to determine if the shooting was justified.