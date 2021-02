WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are on scene of a crash after they say a driver led them on a pursuit in Wilkes-Barre.

It started around 3:00 p.m. when police say they attempted a traffic stop near Grove Street before the driver fled.

According to police, the driver took off in a red Ford Explorer. He lost control and hit two parked cars in the 300 block of High Street.

The driver was taken into custody and police are unsure why he fled. Check back here for details.