Police presence in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: The man has been arrested. He was taken into custody without incident.

We are following a developing story out of Scranton.

There is a heavy police presence in the city. Lackawanna County sheriffs were serving felony warrants. One person barricaded himself in the attic of his house on West Locust Street.

Police said he has a knife. Right now it is not clear if he is alone in the house.

Scranton Police are working to end this peacefully.