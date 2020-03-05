Police presence in Goose Island section of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A shooting investigation in a usually quiet part of Wilkes-Barre.

Shots rang out in the neighborhood and now an investigation is underway in the Goose Island section of Wilkes-Barre. It’s in the south part of the city near the Ashley border. It’s quiet now, but the scene was much more urgent a short time ago.

Eyewitness News has confirmed this is a shooting investigation. The call came in just after 8 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired on Schuler Street. Eyewitness News saw a man and woman being taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Eyewitness News also saw Wilkes-Barre and state police on the scene as well as the assistant district attorney Jarrett Farentino. Officers have spent the last hour or two interviewing neighbors.

One man who Eyewitness News talked to who lives nearby says he heard muffled gunshots from a few blocks away and came to check out the scene.

“About five minutes later I see the police coming down the street with all their lights going. Then it was ambulance, fire truck – – the whole deal. That’s about it,” Ed Hilla said.

Eyewitness News is told detectives are also investigating a car that was involved in the shooting. That car is expected to be towed to police headquarters shortly. In the meantime, the end part of Schuler Street is shut down as police investigate.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow this developing story and will more for you on later editions of Eyewitness News.