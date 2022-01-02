Police: Pine Grove man wanted after assaulting woman

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven are searching for a Pine Grove man after they say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

According to PSP Schuylkill Haven, Matthew Miller physically forced his ex-girlfriend into a truck and assaulted her for an extended period of time.

Police say during the assault, Miller threw her belongings out of the window and threatened to kill her. The woman was able to get out of the vehicle at a restaurant and police were contacted before Miller fled the scene.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Miller and his whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about Miller is asked to contact police.