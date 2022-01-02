Police: Pine Grove man wanted after assaulting woman

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven are searching for a Pine Grove man after they say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

According to PSP Schuylkill Haven, Matthew Miller physically forced his ex-girlfriend into a truck and assaulted her for an extended period of time.

Police say during the assault, Miller threw her belongings out of the window and threatened to kill her. The woman was able to get out of the vehicle at a restaurant and police were contacted before Miller fled the scene.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Miller and his whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about Miller is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos