Police: Pedestrian loses leg after being struck by car in Schuylkill County

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Minersville man was injured after he was struck by a vehicle while walking across State Route 901 before sunrise Tuesday morning, according to PSP Schuylkill Haven.

Police say at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a sedan was traveling north when it struck the pedestrian with the right side of the car’s bumper, ultimately severing his leg. The Minersville man was said to be dressed in dark-colored clothing while crossing the road.

After impact, the driver lost control of their vehicle, swerving into the path of a Ford F-150 truck.

The 42-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for surgery. He is in stable condition and is said to be recovering from his injuries. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.