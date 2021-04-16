Police: Pair charged after assaulting a police officer in Columbia County

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Two people face aggravated assault and related charges after police say they dragged a Berwick Police Officer with their car during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to police, Steven Potter, 33, of Nescopeck, and Carrie Edwards, 30, of Berwick, were pulled over in the area of North Mulberry and West 9th Streets in Berwick for a traffic violation.

The officer learned Potter was wanted for multiple felony arrest warrants.

When the officer asked Potter to step out of the vehicle, Edwards jumped into the driver’s seat and Potter ran around the vehicle to the passenger side. While struggling with Potter, the officer’s foot got stuck inside the car.

Edwards then began driving away with the officer’s foot stuck for nearly two blocks. The officer was able to get his foot out and sustained multiple injuries.

They were arrested and are now at the Columbia County Prison.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 3.