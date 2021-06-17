Police: One taken to hospital after Hazleton shooting, suspect in custody

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE 28/WYOU 22) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting in a residential section of Hazleton.





Hazleton Police say around 8 p.m. this evening, the suspect shot one person in front of a bar.

Police found the suspect hiding in a building next door and forced him to surrender.

The victim was taken to the hospital a short time ago.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

State police are also on scene along with a forensics unit. They are now collecting evidence near several cars parked on the street.

The road is shut down between Locust and Vine Street. Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you the latest updates as they become available.