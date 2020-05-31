Police: One dead in early morning Tioga County shooting

TIOGA TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the 20-year-old who was fatally shot outside of Fred’s Woodshed.

According to state police, his name is Jahrell Q. Jenkins of Elmira, New York.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

One man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Tioga County.

According to a report released by police, the shooting occurred outside Fred’s Woodshed, a gentleman’s club in Tioga Township, around 3 a.m.

So far, police have only identified victim as a 20-year-old black male from Elmira, New York.

Police are continuing the investigation and we will update this story as more information becomes available.