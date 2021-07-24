Police: One dead after Palmerton man stabs brother

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another is in jail after a stabbing in Carbon County Saturday morning.

According to PSP Lehighton, police responded to the 500 block of Lehigh Avenue in Palmerton around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a domestic assault. When police arrived, they found Jonathan Beagle, 38, of Palmerton, attempting to barricade himself in the residence.

Police say that Jonathan Beagle initially refused to exit, and told police, “I am not coming out, he is hurt really bad.”

He eventually did exit the residence with a knife, the release says. He was taken into custody and the knife was secured by police.

Police entered the residence where they say they found 48-year-old Jeffrey Beagle, the suspect’s brother, lying on the staircase with a stab wound. Jeffrey Beagle was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital-Lehighton Campus Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead at 7:39 a.m.

According to police, once in custody, Jonathan Beagle admitted to them he retrieved a knife from the garage and stabbed his brother in Jeffrey’s bedroom.

Jonathan Beagle faces charges of homicide, terroristic threats, and strangulation. He was taken to Carbon County Jail to await a preliminary hearing in early August.