Police: One dead after fight in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a fight early Sunday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Facebook page, police responded to the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street for a fight at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, police discovered one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, October 25th. The investigation is ongoing.