SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the scene of a homicide in a Shamokin residence that left one person dead.

Officials confirm with Eyewitness News one person is dead another is in custody.

State Police have blocked off the road in the 400 block of South Vine Street.





On the scene are the Northumberland County Coroner, local police, and a State Police forensics unit.

This is an ongoing incident we will update you with the latest as it is released.