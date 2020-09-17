Charges filed against driver who led police on high speed chase through Luzerne County

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming identified the driver who led police on a chase through Luzerne County Wednesday night.

According to police, Ronald “Angelique” Gissendanner, 47, was observed going 25 miles over the speed limit while traveling on I-81 in Ashley Borough in an active construction zone.

An officer initiated a traffic stop but Gissendanner, driving a tan Ford Fusion, ignored the emergency lights and led police on a high speed chase, reaching speeds of 113 mph, according to the criminal complaint.

Gissendanner led troopers through eight different Luzerne County townships and boroughs all while weaving in and out of traffic, not using turn signals, ignoring stop signs and red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Troopers attempted to pin Gissendanner’s vehicle after they hit a street sign and an unoccupied car in West Pittston Borough. The driver attempted to flee police again, but the car became pinned and disabled.

Court papers say, Gissendanner exited the vehicle and disobeyed officer’s orders to stop and put their hands up. An officer tased Gissendanner after refusing to comply. Officers detected a strong smell of alcohol on Gissendanner, whose speech was slurred and slowed.

Gissendanner was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and multiple traffic violations.

ORIGINAL STORY:

