Police on manhunt searching for suspect charged with multiple felonies

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search is underway for a Schuylkill County man connected to fire and armed carjacking in Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for 57-year-old David Carls, who was last seen driving a stolen black Jeep Cherokee. Police say Carls is armed and dangerous.

He’s wanted in connection with a house fire Tuesday morning in the gated community Beech Mountain Estates in Butler Township.

Police say also he stole a car about 10 miles away from the scene. State police have issued an arrest warrant for Carls.

“We are actively looking for him. Multiple police agencies to include multiple police stations, we are searching for him,” stated Trooper Anthony Petroski, PSP Troop, and PIO.

Police say Carls is 5’4″ tall with brownish, balding hair. He was last seen driving a 2019 black Jeep Cherokee that police say he stole around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township.

“The carjacking happened at gunpoint where a female’s vehicle was taken,” said Trooper Petroski.

Then just before 7 a.m., multiple fire crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Trapper Springs Lane.

“I just heard the fire engines and I saw them blasting in here,” said Joe Albertine, a resident near the area.

Eyewitness News arrived on the scene as heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home. No injuries have been reported. Authorities say the fire was intentionally set and they want to question Carls.

“If Mr. Carls is listening right now we would like him to turn himself in and we will handle this peacefully. We do not want any violence we do not want any issues. But he is considered armed and dangerous and we do not want anyone to approach this individual,” explained Trooper Petroski.

Police say Carls may be in the areas of Hazleton, Luzerne County or Frackville, Schuylkill County. He is being charged with robbery, theft reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Carls is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen please immediately call 911.

Residents can also contact Trooper Anthony Petroski, PSP Hazleton, at 570-459-3900, ext: 216.