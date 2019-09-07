Police offer advice after mailbox thefts

(WBRE/WYOU) — Someone is targeting mailboxes in Luzerne County’s Mountain Top area.

Law enforcement now say the crimes are being committed across the region. Video was shot of the suspects stealing mail in Wright Township. Police say the culprits are also believed to be hitting other areas including Hazleton, Wilkes-Barre, and the Conyngham Valley.

Investigators offer this advice: “So right now we are just telling people if you know your mail comes at a certain time, try and wait to the last minute to put it in there or best case scenario when you are leaving work or coming home, stop in your local post office and drop it actually in the mailbox so it’s not laying in there,” said officer Dave Winsock of the Wright Township Police Department.

Call police or 911 if you recognize the people in the video.