Police nearly struck during struggle

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Nanticoke Police Chief Michael Roke and Officer Richard Vietz were nearly struck while struggling to disarm a man early Tuesday, according to court papers. It happened before 8 AM as officers struggled with Russell Hadley, 72.

Police were called to his apartment on Nanticoke Avenue for a report of shots fired. That’s when officers encountered Hadley and a struggle ensued.

Hadley was allegedly holding a shotgun on the balcony of his apartment, pointed at his face. The gun discharged as officers attempted to remove it from him.

Hadley is charged with discharging a firearm into a structure and reckless endangerment.