Police: Nanticoke woman facing charges after assaulting two nurses, one pregnant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nanticoke woman is facing assault charges after police say two nurses were attacked in a Geisinger hospital in Scranton on Halloween, including one who was pregnant.

According to the criminal complaint, a nurse was working in the mental health area of Geisinger CMC on Sunday when a patient, identified as Elizabeth Young, 19, approached her from behind and attacked her.

Young allegedly punched the nurse in the face and kneed her in the stomach before she was able to escape the area.

Police say the nurse was visibly pregnant.

Young was taken back to her room and the injured nurse was taken to get an ultrasound to check on the unborn baby, the complaint states.

Approximately an hour later, another nurse reported that Young came out of her room, again, in which he escorted her back. As he exited, the nurse told police Young ran at him and struck him in the upper body.

He was able to push her back and she fell to the ground. Security were able to restrain Young and put her in a locked room.

An officer guarded her room as she stayed overnight for evaluation.

Police have not released the nurses’ conditions or the status of the unborn baby.

Young has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and harassment.