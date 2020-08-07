Police nab homicide suspect during stolen lotto ticket investigation

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The investigation into the theft of lottery tickets led police to an area hotel where they arrested 5 people, including one wanted for a drug delivery death in Union County.



Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page.

Robert Green was identified by police as the thief who allegedly stole lottery tickets from the Citgo gas station in Wilkes-Barre Township. They say he also had heroin and fentanyl in his shoe when taken into custody.

Police tracked Green to an area hotel. When police entered the room they found several other individuals hiding.

Police tell us the others arrested were Brady C. Hall, wanted for homicide out of Union County related to a drug delivery resulting in death, Anthony Deluca, wanted for dangerous drugs, Michelle Houser, wanted for drugs, and George William Raab, wanted for escape.

All are facing felony drug charges. Deluca was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment.