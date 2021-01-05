Police moving forward with investigation of Hazleton convenience store murder

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton City Police say the investigation into the murder of 50-year-old Ashokkumar Patel is moving forward. Patel was shot to death inside Craig’s Food Mart on the night of December 12.





Detectives say they are working several leads in the case. Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the latest on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.