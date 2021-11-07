Police: Monroe County man arrested after unlawful contact with a minor

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man was arrested after police say he had unlawful contact with a minor.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jeronimo Maisonet, 45, of Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County was arrested after an investigation revealed he allegedly kissed, groped, and made sexual comments to a 14-year-old girl since early 2018 while he was deacon of the Church of God-Holy Ground.

Maisonet was taken into custody and remanded to the Monroe County Correctional Facility on charges of unlawful contact with minors and related sexual offense. Police believe other minor children may have been victimized by Maisonet and are asking other potential victims or anyone with additional information to contact the PSP Stroudsburg Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-619-6800.