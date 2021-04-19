Police: MegaPhase employee charged with theft after stealing over $675,000 from the company

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Kunkletown man is facing charges for theft after stealing $675,044.23 from the company he formerly worked for, according to police.

They say in December, a MegaPhase employee noticed a large amount of purchases from a company they don’t order from often. After checking, they discovered 34-year-old Stephen Golas was personally handling those purchase orders and receiving the packages.

A supervisor at MegaPhase checked on the inventory and found none of the parts listed, according to police. They examined the bank records from 2020 and found 60 transactions were made by MegaPhase even though only one was supposed to be made. The payments were being directed through Square Inc., a company in which MegaPhase does not use for payments with the partnering company.

During a company meeting with Golas, police say that he confessed to being responsible for the fraudulent charges and he would pay back the amount in order to keep his job. When supervisors said he was being suspended for further investigation, Golas resigned.

After further investigation, police discovered fraudulent purchases were made from January 2015 to December 2020.

Police interviewed Golas on March 3, 2021 in which he admitted to using a fake Square account to transfer the fake purchases to his personal bank account.

According to court papers, two days later, he messaged the CEO of MegaPhase and told him that he would pay him back and MegaPhase in an “aggressive payment plan,” and that if he went to jail, he would not be able to see his kids nor pay the company back due to not being able to get “a good enough job.”

Golas has been charged with receiving stolen property, forgery, tampering with records and other related charges.